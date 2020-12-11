With Vaccines On the Way, Polis Warns Colorado To Be ‘Very, Very Careful This Christmas’

More than one third of the initial 46,800 doses from Pfizer, or more than 17,000, will go to hospitals affiliated with the UCHealth system. Another 4,875 to Children’s Hospital Colorado and 2,925 to Denver Health. The rest are scattered across the state.

Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be required for it to be effective.

“They might have some resistance within a couple of weeks, but the second dose is 20 to 25 days later,” Polis said of vaccine recipients. “And then 10 days after that...that means grandma, grandpa is safe.”

A second vaccine, made by Moderna, is also in the FDA pipeline awaiting emergency use authorization. Colorado is in line to receive 95,600 doses of that vaccine should approval be granted.

Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored at -70 degrees celsius, requiring special refrigeration systems, the Moderna vaccine can be stored at just below zero degrees fahrenheit, allowing it to be more widely distributed across the state.

