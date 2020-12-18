WATCH LIVE: Polis To Provide Update On Colorado’s Coronavirus Response

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to give a remote update on the state's coronavirus efforts on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. It's expected that the governor will address mental health for the holiday season in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine arrived in Colorado on Monday, prompting both relief and questions. So far, the state appears to have dodged spikes seen around the country that are attributed to Thanksgiving gatherings but state health officials and the governor have been vocal about caution heading into the Christmas season.