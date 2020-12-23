Photos: Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Toy Giveaway Puts The ‘Merry’ In Christmas For Those In Need

By Rachel Woolf
December 23, 2020
Rawan Bardini, a Salvation Army volunteer, carries a bag of toys for a participant during the Salvation Army Angel Tree program’s toy giveaway on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the Salvation Army in Aurora, Colorado.Rawan Bardini, a Salvation Army volunteer, carries a bag of toys for a participant during the Salvation Army Angel Tree program’s toy giveaway on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the Salvation Army in Aurora, Colorado.Rachel Woolf for CPR News
Rawan Bardini, a Salvation Army volunteer, carries a bag of toys for a participant during the Salvation Army Angel Tree program’s toy giveaway on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the Salvation Army in Aurora, Colorado.

In an ideal world for children of families who celebrate Christmas, the morning of Dec. 25 can be magical, with presents under a glittering tree. For those who are struggling for any number of reasons, the Christmas season can be more of a challenge.

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree toy giveaway program offers those in need a way to celebrate and give gifts. The donations come from the organization's annual toy drive, and participants sign up in advance to receive a bag of gifts.

'Tis The Season...

Photojournalist Rachel Woolf visited the Salvation Army's Aurora Corps Community Center.

Rachel Woolf for CPR News
Felicia LeMar, lieutenant and corps officer at Salvation Army Aurora, displays a toy for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program’s toy giveaway on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the Salvation Army in Aurora, Colorado.
Rachel Woolf for CPR News
From left, Brittany Gonzales, 8, carries a bag of toys to her family’s car, next to her brother, Gael Gonzales, 5, both of Aurora.
Rachel Woolf for CPR News
People stand in line for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program’s toy giveaway.
Rachel Woolf for CPR News
People stand in line for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program’s toy giveaway on Tuesday.
Rachel Woolf for CPR News
Todd Moore, a Salvation Army employee, carries a bag of toys for a participant during the Salvation Army Angel Tree program’s toy giveaway in Aurora.
Rachel Woolf for CPR News
A woman, who preferred not to give her name, lifts a bag of toys to carry to her car.
Rachel Woolf for CPR News
A participant claims a bag of toys during the Salvation Army Angel Tree program’s toy giveaway.
Rachel Woolf for CPR News
Felicia LeMar, lieutenant and corps officer at Salvation Army Aurora, poses on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at the Salvation Army in Aurora, Colorado.

