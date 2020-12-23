Photos: Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Toy Giveaway Puts The ‘Merry’ In Christmas For Those In Need
In an ideal world for children of families who celebrate Christmas, the morning of Dec. 25 can be magical, with presents under a glittering tree. For those who are struggling for any number of reasons, the Christmas season can be more of a challenge.
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree toy giveaway program offers those in need a way to celebrate and give gifts. The donations come from the organization's annual toy drive, and participants sign up in advance to receive a bag of gifts.
Photojournalist Rachel Woolf visited the Salvation Army's Aurora Corps Community Center.