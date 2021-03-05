Beyond the mountains, family was one of the most important things in his life. Luis met Teresa in 1982. They later married and adopted two children. Maria and Teresa's families would get together often for holidays and birthdays.

"He'd grill outside for us or fry food on the disco," said Maria Villagomez. "He liked grilling meat and vegetables. And of course, food is always the main thing that brings families together. So we did a lot of that while our kids were growing up."

Luis also helped raise his siblings, many of whom he helped bring over from Mexico. All of the basics were covered; how to cook, how to make tortillas and how to work.

"He had them in [his home] until they were able to go out into the real world. He was the oldest. He took it upon himself, 'I was a migrant, now it's time for me to settle down and start bringing over some of my family members, and teach them what they need to be taught so they can survive.'"

Even as he got sick, he still made time to fish and spend time with his family — though it became less about the place and more about time and people.

"Towards the end, it's whatever his brother liked, if there was a new lake that his brother wanted to share with him, he'd go there and he'd enjoy it," said Maria Villagomez. "It wasn't about if you were gonna get carps, or if you were going to get rainbow fish or anything like that, it didn't matter if he came home with his hands empty. What mattered is that he got out with and he was with family. And that within itself was special enough to him."

Luis volunteered with their church, Center Assembly cleaning and going in the morning to build a fire in the woodstove. The congregation would have tamale nights as fundraisers and Luis loved making tamales alongside other women from the community.

Last May, Luis woke Teresa up in the early morning to tell her he wasn't feeling well. She called an ambulance. She remembers they didn't bring a stretcher for him, he just walked out of the house.

"He always wore his jacket. He has a Broncos jacket, always wearing it, and he forgot it," said Teresa Villagomez. "And I'm glad he did 'cause I would have never gotten it back. And it's hanging there and that's my time with him. I go and I hug the jacket."

Teresa also had COVID-19 at the time, so she was unable to go to the hospital with him.

"I always thought he was gonna come back. I did. And it just hurts me a lot not to be there with him at that time," she said.

The funeral was held over Zoom, where the family gathered together to say goodbye to Luis. Maria Villagomez said COVID-19 snuck up on their family, and grieving looks differently right now.

"I don't think until it's actually over, we will get to be together a little bit more as family members, and then we'll get to have some closure," she said. "So we look forward to the day we will be able to sit down and share those memories, have that time for each other."

'Tombstone' Ted Ruskin: "Death didn't hold a whole lot of terror for him"

— Natalia Navarro

The people who loved Ted Ruskin called him a renaissance man.

Well known for his silly jokes and activism, he gave freely of both his time and money toward causes he cared about from animals to music to memorials for the dead.

Theodore Paul Ruskin died from COVID-19 at age 76 on April 7, 2020. He is buried at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Aurora, next to his partner’s grave.

A rabbi from the congregation he was a part of, Chabad Jewish Center of South Metro Denver, officiated a graveside service a few days later. Mourners watched the service over Periscope and cars lined the road outside the cemetery.

He was a cantor at a Denver synagogue for several years and an active member of temple philanthropy groups for decades.

“Judaism does put a value on what they call Tikkun Olam, repairing the world,” said Ruskin’s cousin, Libby Gershansky. “He took that value very seriously — making the world a better place, to the extent that you can. A better place than you found it. And I think that value was reflected in his life.”