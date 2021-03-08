For This Centennial Man, ‘My Grandfather’s Clock’ Was The Real Thing

“My Grandfather’s Clock,” is, actually, Dan Parker’s family clock.

If you sat in any elementary school classroom in the U.S. over the last century or more there’s a good chance you sang or heard the rhythmic beat of a song about, yes, that grandfather clock.

"My grandfather's clock was too large for the shelf

So it stood ninety years on the floor

It was taller by half than the old man himself

Though it weighed not a pennyweight more

It was bought on the morn of the day that he was born

And was always his treasure and pride

But it stopped, short never to go again

When the old man died..."

That very clock sat in Dan Parker’s grandfather’s home in Massachusetts when Parker, now retired and living at the Holly Creek retirement community in Centennial, was growing up.

Courtesy Dan Parker Dan Parker of Centennial grew up with the clock that inspired the song "My Grandfather's Clock."

“The first time I was aware of it I was about 5 years old or so,” Parker said. “We lived on the second floor of the farmhouse and my grandparents were on — the clock lived on the first floor. I'd hear it strike and that didn't bother me any. But then the first time I saw it I was about, oh, I don't know, but maybe 36, 40 inches tall … I had to just about bend back over to see the top.”

The song was written in 1876 by a well-known composer named Henry Clay Work, who was married to Parker’s second-great aunt. Counting back from then and noting the song’s lyric “it stood 90 years on the floor,” Parker figures the clock was built sometime in the early 1790s.

The earliest known recording was by the Haydn Quartet.

There were many others, including this one from Burl Ives. (For reference, Ives narrated the 1964 TV special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”)