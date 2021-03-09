‘Disappointed And Frustrated’: CU Community Reacts To Raucous Party Turned Violent Riot

Journalism senior Lauren de Leon said watching fellow students disregard the pandemic over the past year has left her “disappointed and frustrated”. Watching the university’s administration fail to regulate and punish students elicits the same feeling.

Following the Saturday night riot, CU Chancellor Philip DiStefano released a statement warning students found in violation of public health orders will be subject to disciplinary measures, including suspension. Those who engaged in violent acts, like assault and property destruction, will face “serious sanctions up to expulsion.”

For de Leon, the response was expected, but overall, a disappointment.

“I wouldn't say that it was adequate or will be adequate going forward. I feel that CU, they have a pretty long track record of talking a lot of talk and saying they're going to do things and they don't really end up doing those things,” she said.

Jacob Malcy, who lives close to where the riot happened, said the university's failure to control students over the past year enables their behavior.

“It's their idea of throwing down their hammer,” Malcy said. “To the people that were at that party, it's like they were throwing down a toy hammer, like one that squeaks when you hit something.”

Potential superspreader

The true effects of the incident are yet to be seen. It will take several days of COVID-19 testing to determine whether it was in fact a superspreader event. DiStefano said in-person classes will continue as planned, but faculty can request to temporarily shift to remote learning from chairs and deans.

Most workers on-campus have yet to be vaccinated. They’re eligible under Phase 1B.4, which will start later in March. In the past, faculty and staff expressed concern regarding teaching college-age students, a population that dominated Colorado’s infection rate in late fall.

Students also worry how safe campus will be.

“I know that I wasn't at the party. I know no one I know was at the party, but who's to say that the degrees of separation are close enough that we're not at higher risk because of everything that just happened,” Malcy said.

‘Blinded by their wealth and white privilege’

The arrival of SWAT vehicles elicited painful reminders of last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, where crowds of peaceful protesters around the country were violently broken up by police officers. The night of the riot, Boulder police told attendees to disperse or else tear gas will be deployed. In response, some people in the crowd threw rocks and bottles at them, which resulted in at least three SWAT officers being struck with rocks.

That’s as far as it escalated. No arrests were made and only one canister of tear gas was used.

“I think it's a little interesting that they decided not to use them on the rich white students of Boulder,” de Leon said.