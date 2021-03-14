Snowstorm Arrives And Settles In Over Front Range
It took longer than expected to arrive, but a late-season winter storm is pounding Colorado’s Front Range — and it’s expected to last through Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service predicts up to an additional foot will fall between Boulder and Castle Rock through the day, including what already fell early Sunday morning.
The Weather Service reported 19 inches of snow at Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, 20 inches in Silver Plume along Interstate 70 west of Denver, and 11 inches at Denver International Airport as of about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
See the latest snow totals from the NWS
The heavy, wet snow bent over trees in Fort Collins and led to power outages for more than 10,000 Xcel customers in the Greeley and Fort Collins area and nearly a thousand in the Denver region. The Colorado Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 70 between the Denver metro and Silverthorne, which had closed Saturday evening.
It has closed some highways in the eastern and northern part of the state, including Interstate 25 between Wellington and the Wyoming border, and state officials are urging travelers to stay put.
Much more snow is sticking to the ground now as the snow ramps up, CDOT Maintenance and Operations Director John Lorme said in a press release.
“That means difficult driving conditions with poor visibility during parts of the day,” he said. “This will get worse in the evening when it’s colder and darker. If you went to the mountains this weekend, please don’t plan to drive home tonight.”
See the latest road closures at cotrip.org
More than 800 flights have been canceled at Denver International Airport. Airlines are operating a limited number of flights Sunday, an airport press release said, with most of those in the late afternoon or early evening. Travelers can check their flight status here.