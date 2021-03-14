Snowstorm Arrives And Settles In Over Front Range

The Weather Service reported 19 inches of snow at Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, 20 inches in Silver Plume along Interstate 70 west of Denver, and 11 inches at Denver International Airport as of about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

See the latest snow totals from the NWS

The heavy, wet snow bent over trees in Fort Collins and led to power outages for more than 10,000 Xcel customers in the Greeley and Fort Collins area and nearly a thousand in the Denver region. The Colorado Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 70 between the Denver metro and Silverthorne, which had closed Saturday evening.

It has closed some highways in the eastern and northern part of the state, including Interstate 25 between Wellington and the Wyoming border, and state officials are urging travelers to stay put.

Much more snow is sticking to the ground now as the snow ramps up, CDOT Maintenance and Operations Director John Lorme said in a press release.