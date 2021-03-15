Court Upholds Legislative Stalling Tactic, Says Bill Readings Can Not Be Reduced To A ‘Cacophony’

“There are unquestionably different ways by which the legislature may comply with the reading requirement. But the cacophony generated by the computers here isn’t one of them,” wrote the court, adding that the sounds were unintelligible.

“We are grateful that the Colorado Supreme Court sided with us in ruling that what occurred on March 11, 2019, was not constitutional,” said Sage Naumann, a spokesman for Colorado Senate Republicans. “We stand ready to work with the majority to establish clear, constitutional guidelines for the reading of bills on the floor moving into the future.”

In 2019, Republicans, angry at how quickly Democrats leaders were moving a major oil and gas bill through the legislature, asked that a different bill — a 1565-page compilation of technical revisions to various Colorado laws — be read at length. Fulfilling that request would have taken a week, and ground all other work by the chamber to a halt.

Senate rules do not say anything explicitly about whether a bill reading must be understandable — and clerks often drone their way through them at top speed. But in this case Senate President Leroy Garcia decided to try and speed up the process even more, via automation.

On Monday, Garcia said he was “obviously disappointed” with the ruling.

“Partisan games and delay tactics frequent Washington’s playbook, not Colorado’s. And though we’ve sadly seen our fair share of wrench-throwing, I am encouraged by how far we’ve come over the last few years,” he said.

Garcia added that he hopes the minority won’t feel the need for such tactics in the future.