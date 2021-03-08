What 9 Extremely Detailed Maps Tell Us About Colorado’s 2020 Election

Ahead of the election, there were questions about whether Trump’s unpopularity would drag down local Republicans in Colorado. But, in the end, he didn’t necessarily hurt them. About 90 percent of Republican candidates outperformed Trump, meaning they got more votes than he did in their districts.

Also known as ticket-splitting, this phenomenon allowed some Republican state legislative candidates to survive despite anti-Trump sentiment. For example, Rep. Kevin Van Winkle won about 53 percent of his Highlands Ranch district, outperforming Trump in the district by more than 7 percentage points.

In all, CPR News identified four Republican statehouse candidates who won in areas that Trump lost. Besides Van Winkle, there was Rep. Colin Larson in Littleton; Sen. Kevin Priola in the suburbs and plains northeast of Denver; and Sen. Bob Rankin in rural northwestern Colorado. All were incumbents and all, except for Van Winkle, are considered moderates.

Separately, Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer won with 55 percent even though Trump won with only a plurality of about 49 percent in her Weld County districts.

Trump only outperformed seven state House candidates, and no state Senate candidates. Of the candidates he outperformed, only one, Stephanie Luck, won her race.

For Democrats, it was the opposite. Joe Biden was more popular than the vast majority of lower-level candidates. No Democratic lawmakers won by splitting ballots.

Two Democratic district attorneys did manage to survive a Trump victory in their district — but they were the only candidates in their races. Both were in southern Colorado. On the Republican side, one DA candidate survived by splitting votes with Biden, while another won in a Biden district without opposition.

How Lauren Boebert Won