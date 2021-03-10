Just as Congress passed a large federal stimulus package, a bipartisan group of Colorado lawmakers announced their own, smaller plan to boost the state’s economy.

A parade of top Democrats and Republicans — along with two business owners — heaped praise on one another and talked about the months ahead. They spoke surrounded by “Building Back Stronger” signs that reflected President Joe Biden’s national message.

“Colorado will be poised to build back faster, build back stronger,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “I’m proud of our Colorado leaders working in a bipartisan way to do that.”

The proposal totals about $700 million in state spending. It’s small compared to the federal package, which will send about $6 billion to the state and local governments in Colorado.

The spending reflects a state government that wasn’t hurt as badly by the pandemic as lawmakers feared. Major sources of revenue like income and sales taxes weren’t as severely disrupted as first predicted.

“We did prepare for worse. We prepared for longer term disruptions to the supply chain, longer term disruptions to tourism and recreation, and greater devastation to the state budget,” Polis said.

Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert said the package hit some key Republican goals: roads and bridges, schools and jobs.

“It’s a beautiful Colorado day, and the future is bright,” he said.

“There are a lot of things in this package that are going to help families in this state. And that’s why we’re here — because we care,” said a fellow GOP leader, House Minority Leader Hugh McKean.

State Rep. Daneya Esgar, the House Majority Leader for the Democrats, said that the package “focused especially on middle- and low-wage workers who haven’t shared equitably in our state's growth.” Democratic House Speaker Alec Garnett focused his remarks on support for restaurants and small businesses.

The money in the state stimulus plan represents a “one-time” windfall, Polis said. Meanwhile, budget writers and other state lawmakers are focused on restoring some of the $3.5 billion cut last year, especially for schools.

The money will be spent over 12 to 18 months, and the spending will depend on various bills passing through the state legislature.

“Colorado can’t recover economically unless we invest in the long-term health of our communities across Colorado, from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia, a Democrat.

Here are the spending plans outlined in the proposal.

Infrastructure

Shovel-ready projects: $170 million for road work including improvements to the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels on Interstate 70; highway bridges; wildlife corridors; and tourism corridors and scenic byways.

Housing: $60 million to $80 million to “transform downtown spaces and create more sustainable affordable housing in urban areas.” Another $8 million to $10 million would “incentivize” local governments to encourage affordable housing with policies such as reduced fees.

Broadband: $50 million to $75 million to expand broadband internet infrastructure.

Energy and climate: $30 million to $40 million for the state’s Clean Energy Fund, its loan program for residential energy upgrades and more; $2 million to $5 million to help local governments with clean energy projects; $3 million to $ million in grants for residential energy efficiency upgrades for people with low income.

Main Street: $30 million for safer and revitalized streets in central business areas, as proposed in a state bill.

Parks: $20 million to build, maintain and improve facilities at state parks, including the new Fishers Peak State Park.

Water: $10 million to $20 million for projects in the state’s water plan.