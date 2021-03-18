San Luis Valley Community Groups Host Vaccine Clinics For Latinos And Farmworkers

"Some of them are surprised to be receiving a call," Murillo said. "They're surprised at the fact that they're eligible. It seems like here in the Valley, with the efforts of everyone, it's moving pretty quickly."

The clinic plans to distribute 250 vaccines this weekend to farmworkers, their families, and others who are eligible in the state's current phased distribution plan.

"It just feels like we're contributing to people's happiness and health and for all of us to just get back to some sense of normality here in the Valley," Murillo said.

They’re not the only ones helping to increase vaccination outreach to members of the community. Murillo added there are also farmers and ranchers who have allowed pop-up mobile clinic sites at their workplaces. Valley-Wide Health Systems hosted a vaccine clinic for workers at Skyline Potato Company on March 12.

"It almost feels like we're part of something really big," Murillo said. "We're so lucky to live in a rural place where the community comes together and we all work together to fight COVID."

How to get the COVID-19 Vaccine in the San Luis Valley

Who is eligible for a vaccine in Colorado right now:

Anyone 60 or older

K-12 teachers or school staff

Nursing home residents

Grocery store workers

Health care workers

Agricultural processing workers

People 16-59 with two or more high-risk health conditions

Making a vaccine appointment: