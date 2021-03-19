6 Snapshots Of 6 Southern Coloradan Lives A Year Into The Pandemic

Wilkinson also took this time to let go of perfectionism. They've started new hobbies like pottery, watercolors and making prints.

"If you're like me, and for a long time art wasn't fun, because you had, like, so much pressure you were putting on yourself, starting a new hobby can be really great for taking that pressure off, and just doing what you wanna do," they said. "Give it a try. Let yourself be bad."

Wilkinson is also the host of the local open mic called Keep Colorado Springs Queer, and has had a few virtual shows over the past few months. The plan is to keep having virtual components to the shows even when folks are allowed to meet in person to increase accessibility for everyone.

Andrea Rehmert

Section chief for mental health in Southern Colorado with the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System

Last April, Andrea Rehmert was working to help veterans get connected to mental health services via phone or telehealth platforms. The VA used VA Video Connect to facilitate mental health consults across the region.

"We were able to pivot pretty quickly," Rehmert said. "We had a huge increase in the number of appointments that were completed by telephone and by VVC. We also expanded our group services through those modalities, really inventive ways to try to connect to our veterans."

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is back to serving veterans at pre-pandemic rates now after experiencing a dip last summer. Rehmert said themes of anxiety and lack of community have emerged for veterans accessing services.