Victims Named In Boulder Shooting At King Soopers
Updated 11:33 a.m.
Police have released the names of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting at a King Soopers in south Boulder on Monday.
They range in age from 20 years old to 65 years old. They are:
- Denny Stong, 20
- Neven Stanisic, 23
- Rikki Olds, 25 and a King Soopers employee
- Tralona Bartkowiak, 49
- Teri Leiker, 51
- Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51
- Suzanne Fountain, 59
- Kevin Mahoney, 61
- Lynn Murray, 62
- Jody Waters, 65
“Our hearts go out to all of the victims killed during this senseless act of violence. We are committed to a thorough investigation and will bring justice to each of these families,” Chief Maris Herold said in the morning news conference. “The Boulder community is strong and compassionate, and I know we will come together to take care of each other during this time.”
The name of the 21-year-old male suspect in custody is Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of the nearby Denver suburb of Arvada. No information about a possible motive has been released. Michael Schneider, the FBI Special Agent in charge, said it is too early in the investigation to make any conclusions.
Alissa faces 10 counts of first-degree murder.
The suspect is being held at a hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg. After he is released from the hospital, Alissa will be booked into the county jail, officials said.
Boulder King Soopers Shooting, The Latest
A released Boulder County affidavit describes the purchase of a Ruger AR-556 on March 16 but did not detail where the gun was obtained. A sister-in-law told officials that she had seen the suspect with a firearm she described as a "machine gun" a few days earlier as well. Police say the shooter had an assault-style rifle at the King Soopers.
The shooting began Monday at around 2:40 p.m. Police received a call about someone with a rifle. A shopper at the King Soopers began live-streaming a video soon after. He captured the sound of shots being fired and showed multiple injured victims on the ground.
Officer Talley was one of the first to arrive. Chief Herold called Talley a kind man who cared about the community, that he was willing to die to protect it. Herold said Talley and his family were in her office only a few weeks ago to give him an award.
President Joe Biden, in remarks made later in the day from the White House, said Talley was the "definition of an American hero."
Officers immediately engaged the suspect, police said. There was an exchange of gunfire during which the suspect was shot. No other officers were injured. The suspect was taken into custody at 3:28 p.m.
A large police presence grew Monday afternoon into the early evening. Police and SWAT officers from around the Front Range were on the scene while people took shelter at other shops in the area. Armored officers gathered at the entrance of the store and began bringing employees and customers out in waves. It was unclear whether the grocery store was cleared of civilians for several hours.
This is a developing story and will be updated as the situation evolves. CPR News will focus on reports from officials and law enforcement authorities, credible news outlets as well as reporters on the ground.
Editor's Note: CPR News includes the name of an alleged shooter only when it is critical to the story.
In the initial list of names provided by the Boulder Police Department, Denny Stong's surname was misspelled. We've updated this story to reflect the correct spelling.