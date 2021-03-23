Victims Named In Boulder Shooting At King Soopers

Updated 11:33 a.m.

Police have released the names of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting at a King Soopers in south Boulder on Monday.

They range in age from 20 years old to 65 years old. They are:

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25 and a King Soopers employee

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

“Our hearts go out to all of the victims killed during this senseless act of violence. We are committed to a thorough investigation and will bring justice to each of these families,” Chief Maris Herold said in the morning news conference. “The Boulder community is strong and compassionate, and I know we will come together to take care of each other during this time.”

The name of the 21-year-old male suspect in custody is Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of the nearby Denver suburb of Arvada. No information about a possible motive has been released. Michael Schneider, the FBI Special Agent in charge, said it is too early in the investigation to make any conclusions.

Alissa faces 10 counts of first-degree murder.

The suspect is being held at a hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg. After he is released from the hospital, Alissa will be booked into the county jail, officials said.