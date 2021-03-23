Video: Tuesday AM Update On Boulder Shooting At King Soopers

Police say 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a Boulder King Soopers, including a police officer.

A 21-year-old man has been named as the suspect. He was identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of Arvada and a prosecutor says he lived most of his life in the U.S. Authorities on Tuesday also identified nine victims after previously identifying a police officer who had been killed. The victims were men and women between the ages of 20 and 65.

The attack in Boulder stunned a state that has seen several mass shootings, including the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting.