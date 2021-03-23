Some of those who knew the man now accused of killing 10 in a Boulder King Soopers remembered him as troubled, but not someone they would have suspected to act on his aggression in such a horrifying way.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was a student at Arvada West high school where he wrestled in what has historically been one of the state’s premier programs.

“He was a nice kid,” said Tyson Crosby, whose son wrestled against Alissa at Arvada West. Alissa was in the 152 pound weight class. “He did have some periods of, a little bit of anger management issues I would say. He would get frustrated and he would become very explosive.”

Jefferson County schools verified that Alissa was enrolled at Arvada West from March 2015 to May 2018. And he was on the wrestling team in 2016-17 season and 2017-18 season. The team last won the state championship in 2015.

“So even back then I knew that he was struggling with some anger,” said Crosby. It wasn’t exactly clear what the root cause of that anger was, but, “he definitely was a little frustrated with life, I think in general. I would have never expected to hear what I heard [about the shooting], that came as a complete shock.”

His public criminal history is sparse, and would not have been enough to prohibit him from owning a firearm. Boulder Police say he was armed with a “patrol rifle” as he opened fire in the parking lot, then inside the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive at 2:40 p.m. Monday.

The affidavit in support of an arrest affidavit for Alissa said he had purchased an AR-556 "pistol" on March 16, six days before the shooting and the same day another man went on a shooting rampage at Georgia massage businesses. The Ruger website shows that as an assault-type rifle that resembles an AR-15.

Police said he was carrying a handgun and a "possible AR-15" rifle at the King Soopers. His sister-in-law told authorities Monday night that she had seen Alissa with a "machine gun" type rifle just in the past couple of days. Someone who is not identified in the affidavit became annoyed with Alissa for playing with the rifle in the house and took it away. It is not clear if that is the rifle police said was used at the King Soopers.