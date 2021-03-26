El Paso County And Servicios de La Raza Tackling Vaccine Equity Through More Targeted Clinics

For Wheelan, the clinics also helped strengthen the relationships between the organizations.

"We ate together, we laughed together, and we celebrated serving the public," said Wheelan. "That's something that's unique that sometimes you're not going to find at the drive-through mass vaccination sites, that type of camaraderie or those types of partnerships."

According to the county public health department's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 142,970 people have been vaccinated as of March 26. 5.87 percent of those people identified as Hispanic.

Fadi Youkhana, an epidemiologist with El Paso County Public Health, said solely using vaccination data broken down by race or ethnicity has limitations when trying to measure equity.

"One of the problems of evaluating that percentage fairly is the proportion of people that did not specify which race they are, or ethnicity, because that's not something that's required to report," said Youkhana. "We do use those percentages as a helpful metric in order to internally have those discussions to support our equity efforts, but we don't have a hardline percentage."

Youkhana and Wheelan both said the county's metrics for measuring improved equity include reducing barriers and increasing access to vaccinations, along with deepening partnerships like the one with Servicios de la Raza.

While Soto said she feels positive about the rate of Latino COVID-19 vaccinations in El Paso County, she said the state still has a long way to go.

"I feel frustrated because I wish I could do a clinic almost every day for the Spanish-speaking community but you know, I'm at capacity," said Soto. "I wish there were more models like what we did with El Paso County Public Health Department in smaller counties. I wish there were more clinics where we [would] call it 'a Latino clinic' so we know that it's for us and we're welcome."

Servicios de la Raza is planning an upcoming vaccine clinic in Mesa County, and looking at hosting clinics in Custer and Cheyenne counties, as well as in the Southwest part of Colorado.

*Editor's Note: This post has been updated to clarify that El Paso County Public Health translates its materials in to Spanish.

Who Is Eligible To Get A Vaccine In Colorado Right Now:

People age 50+

People with high risk conditions

High and moderate risk health care workers and first responders

Correctional workers

Funeral services

PK-12 educators and staff

Child care workers in licensed child care facilities

Frontline essential workers*

Continuation of operations for state government and continuity of local government

