Is Colorado Ready To Face The Next Phase Of The Pandemic Without A Statewide Mask Mandate?

It may be the most anticipated decision of the entire pandemic in Colorado, whether that be eagerly or nervously — If or when will Gov. Jared Polis lift a statewide health order to wear a mask in public?

With vaccinations ramping up and expanding to everyone older than 16 on Friday, a major decision could come any day now, with the change possibly coming in mid-April.

The state is preparing to “devolve” the pandemic response effort, which basically means the state is passing the decision-making to local officials. At a news conference Monday, the governor said changes would be “localized in a thoughtful way,” as long as Colorado didn’t see “any unexpected major change in the trajectory of the virus.”

But a move to dump the statewide mask requirement would come in the face of pleas from President Joe Biden and top public health leaders to keep the mandates and other safety measures in place. Coronavirus cases have shot up around the nation as governors in a number of states have abandoned the mandates and other restrictions, which are seen as key to getting the virus under control.

Colorado’s mandate has been in place since last summer and is widely regarded by infectious disease and public health leaders as perhaps the single most valuable piece of guidance to keep individuals, families and communities from catching and spreading COVID-19. But it’s also drawn fierce resistance from some.

And as vaccinations dramatically expand, heavy pandemic fatigue has set in and many people are simply ready to move on. Even, to borrow a phrase from the governor, if the virus isn’t ready to move on.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A statue at Keystone Resort honors founders Max and Edna Dercum — Max decorated with a face mask, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

No statewide policy would leaves the responsibility to local communities and public health leaders

Take for example, Dwight Smith, the public health director for Elbert County, on the plains southeast of Denver. Folks are feeling a “pervasive wariness” and “pandemic fatigue” after a year of it in the largely rural county of about 28,500, he said.

“From a public health perspective, I’m not in favor,” of lifting the mask mandate, but he said in a ranching county where social distancing comes more naturally and residents lean conservative there’s resistance to a “one size fits all,” statewide order.

Smith sends out a daily email with Elbert County’s latest public health numbers — and they document a still active virus. It shows Elbert’s two-week average rate of positive COVID-19 tests is more than 9 percent. The one-week average positivity is around 7.5 percent.

Both those figures are well above the statewide one-week average positivity of slightly above 4 percent, and the 5 percent threshold percent seen as worrisome. Its metrics align with Level Yellow, identified with “Concern” on the state’s multi-colored dial. Vaccination numbers are growing but lagging the state average.

Without the statewide mandate, Smith concedes it’ll be harder to make the message stick that people should still wear masks in public spaces. He’ll need to rely on public leaders, along with his small staff, to get the word out.

“We need to continue to be vigilant,” he said.

“There is no playbook for this,” Smith said, noting two news cases of a more transmissible variant popped up this week in the county, which first recorded the nation’s first variant case about three months ago.