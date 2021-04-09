WATCH LIVE: Polis To Deliver Update On Colorado’s Coronavirus Response, Vaccinations

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to update Coloradans on the state's COVID-19 response on Friday, April 9, 20221 at 2:30 p.m. MT. The governor will be speaking from the carriage house at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion and will be joined by Kevin Klein, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Scott Bookman, Incident Commander, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Colorado’s lead epidemiologist for his briefing.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

When it comes to COVID vaccinations, Polis told Colorado Matters that "we’re still in the situation where demand exceeds supply." He asked for continued patience from residents, noting that it's probable that we'll be in the reverse situation by late May. Earlier in the week, a group of 11 experienced some mild adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic in Commerce City, temporarily shutting it down. People who missed appointments because of the brief closure have been rescheduled and the clinic will resume on Sunday. Good news, as the numbers of seniors catching and dying from COVID-19 have fallen as vaccines take hold.