Attracting Doctors To Rural Colorado Is A Big Problem. This CU Anschutz Researcher Has A Few Ideas To Fix That

Recent research from the University of Colorado says the medical workforce is facing a crisis-level shortage in primary care doctors. The problem is particularly pronounced in rural areas, which have a difficult time recruiting and retaining doctors to practice.

But Mark Deutchman is working to change all that, one rural clinic at a time.

During a slow afternoon at the UCHealth Primary Care Clinic in Estes Park, Deutchman and another doctor practiced giving each other ultrasounds, one lying on an exam table and the other using a compact new handheld device connected to a tablet computer.

Deutchman is a physician at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. He regularly visits small town clinics to train doctors in the use of emerging technologies. He also directs the Rural Track Program at Anschutz, and a big part of the reason he facilitates such training is so the clinics can return the favor for his students.

“[They] take advantage of having their physicians that they’re learning from have the ability to teach them in these different technologies,” Deutchman said.

A lot of Colorado is made up of rural or frontier areas, and that means a lot of Colorado is facing a primary care shortage.

Deutchman said two-thirds of Colorado’s 64 counties are “rural” or “frontier,” and essentially all of them are facing a primary care shortage.

The rural program at Anschutz started in 2005 as a way to encourage more medical students to move into primary care with the eventual goal of placing them in rural posts. But convincing younger doctors to move to rural places to practice is a persistent challenge.

Colorado’s rural areas have less than 10 percent of the state’s physicians, and rural job openings for doctors often take years to fill. A recent study co-authored by Deutchman claims medical schools around the country overestimate the number of graduates going into primary care by almost double. His research shows few new doctors are choosing to practice primary care and are therefore unavailable to help close the yawning gap in rural health care access.