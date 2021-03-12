Park County’s Only Primary Care Doctor Retired 8 Years Ago. They Still Can’t Find A Replacement

Fitting, 70, is the only general practice doctor based in Park County — an area nearly the size of the state of Delaware. She started her medical office in Fairplay in 2004 after spending almost 20 years in Denver as a kidney specialist. She moved to Fairplay because she longed for the patient-centered work she did during her early career.

Fitting oversaw the construction of the South Park Health Clinic building and — seeing that as an appropriate career capstone — retired in 2013 after having some of her own health complications.

Yet, the facility did not survive. Fitting’s retirement left Fairplay without a doctor like her, and for five years her beloved clinic remained shuttered. After years of trying to recruit a new family physician and failing, Dr. Fitting decided the people of Fairplay needed her: She has been keeping the clinic open with the help of a small staff for almost a year during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a stark example of the persistent difficulty in recruiting young talent for the daunting workloads facing Colorado’s most isolated medical outposts.

A report from the Colorado Rural Health Center says less than 40 percent of primary care providers in rural areas remain in the same community for five consecutive years. Additionally, the report says it takes an average of one to three years to recruit a doctor to practice in a rural place, and that rural places in Colorado have only 9 percent of the state’s physicians.

Struggles persist, even as a big health care system moves in

Several years after the health clinic in Park County was mothballed following her retirement, Fitting was not only scrambling to find someone to take over her practice — she needed to find a way to get the money to keep it running.

“It’s incredibly hard to stay sustainable and especially financially viable because it’s kind of a losing game unless you have a really high volume of patients,” said Adam Mastroianni, operations director for the South Park Health Care clinic through Health One, the largest health care system in the Denver Metro Area.

In a campaign spearheaded in part by Fitting, local officials convinced residents to pass a 1-percent increase in local sales taxes to create a new Health Service District in 2016. That provided enough funding for the county to shop around for a partnership with a major health provider.

Mastroianni said Health One’s management of the clinic, which reopened in the fall of 2019, is still not breaking even.