Heavy, Wet Snow Brings Some Power Outages To Denver

Updated 9:55 a.m.

Winter never really leaves, does it? For some, it's a state of mind. For the bulk of the Denver metro that woke up on Friday, it's a wet and snarled commute — with some power outages and broken trees thrown in.

As of a 6 a.m. report, Denver International Airport has 5.7 inches of the white stuff. The larger metro, according to the snowfall map from the National Weather Service, has seen 8.5 inches in Arvada, 8.1 inches in Evergreen, 10.2 inches in Genesee and 8.5 inches up in Nederland. Xcel's outage map says there are 4,323 customers (as of 9:44 a.m.) without power this morning, mostly centered south of downtown Denver and toward the southwest suburbs.