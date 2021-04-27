In Colorado, COVID Case Rates Are The Lowest Where Vaccination Rates Are The Highest (And Vice Versa)

Boulder, Jefferson and Denver counties are seeing decreases in case rates that Herlihy attributed to people getting their vaccine shots. On the other end of the scale are El Paso and Pueblo counties, where case rates are higher and vaccination rates are lower.

“So we're seeing our communities protected through levels of vaccination that are higher,” Herlihy said. “We're seeing that impact really on case rates occurring from county to county.”

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment A slide from the presentation shown during an update on the state's COVID-19 response from Gov. Jared Polis on April 27, 2021.

In the middle of the chart are other Front Range counties, with Douglas and Larimer counties closer to higher vaccination rates and lower case rates. Adams and Weld counties are closer to Pueblo and El Paso counties on the chart and Arapahoe County is right in the middle.

For the 10 largest counties in the state, for every 10 percent increase in the percent of people who are up-to-date on their vaccination shots, Herlihy said there’s a correlated decrease in cases of 51 cases per week per 100,000 people.

As counties hit herd immunity, we might see the pandemic end 'at different times in different communities.'

The governor said he expects eventually some counties will see community transmission drop off sharply when they hit herd immunity. Conversely, those with lower vaccination rates will keep seeing the spread of the virus until they reach herd immunity.

“I think what it shows is the pandemic will end at different times in different communities. To be clear, it hasn't ended anywhere yet. But by these numbers, some communities will reach herd immunity levels before other communities,” he said.

Polis pointed to the chart and noted Boulder and Jefferson counties are nearing 65 percent vaccination of their residents, and as a result, there’s now a “decreased circulation of the virus in those communities.”

But he said Pueblo and El Paso counties have significantly lower vaccination rates.

“That's why I was in El Paso and Pueblo last week, trying to drum up interest in getting vaccinated,” Polis said. “There's no place in the state that it's easier to get vaccinated than Pueblo, Colorado.”