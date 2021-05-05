New Colorado Republican Leader Focused On Unaffiliated Voters Heading Into 2022

After a string of election losses, the new head of the Colorado Republican party says it’s time to target suburban, unaffiliated voters with a platform that includes improving education and cutting taxes.

Attorney Kristi Burton Brown was elected GOP chair in March, succeeding U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, who decided not to run again. The party suffered heavy losses in Colorado in 2020 -- President Donald Trump lost the state by almost 13 percentage points and U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner was defeated in his bid for reelection. The governorship and control of the state legislature are also in Democratic hands.

Burton Brown said the party will have a better plan in 2022. “It is going to be a Colorado-focused year, Colorado-centric issues and true leadership in Colorado centered on our jobs, our kids, the American dream. What does that look like? And who are our candidates who can best promote the message that the people of Colorado and many suburban moms like me -- that’s a big chunk of our unaffiliated voters in Colorado -- what they want to hear about.”

Hayley Sanchez/CPR News Kristi Burton Brown, pictured rallying against impeachment with supporters of former President Donald Trump on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, was elected Chair of the Colorado GOP on Saturday.

Burton Brown said the COVID-19 pandemic brought education to the forefront for Colorado parents “so choice in education, more options in education, higher teacher pay, these are the kinds of things that unaffiliated voters… deeply care about.”

Teacher pay raises could be funded by budget cuts in other areas, including those where private industry could help pick up the slack, she said. For example, “promoting tourism in Colorado. I think that's an important thing for our economy, but if it came down to it, is it more important to boost our teachers’ pay or make a video on tourism that the business industry, the business sector could also create and promote their own industries.”

The party will also look to promote tax cuts, she said. “Voters are very in favor of getting to vote on taxes and they often want to see their taxes cut. That's an issue we've constantly talked about. That needs to stay at the forefront, but education has to get up there at the top of the list because our positions are right.”

Interview highlights:

On Whether Another Run By Former President Donald Trump Could Hurt GOP Chances In Colorado:

“Before we have 2024, we have 2022… so 2022 is an election where we are going to battle (Democratic Gov.) Jared Polis. We are going to battle (Democratic U.S. Sen.) Michael Bennet and there are other statewide seats, a redistricted state legislature. That is where my eyes are focused and where the eyes of the state Republican party is focused in Colorado. 2022 comes first.”

Her Idea Of What Might Make A Successful Republican Candidate For Governor In 2024:

“Gov. (Bill) Owens, the last Republican governor, actually was a perfect example of this. When he campaigned, he talked about three things. He talked about a specific transportation project that mattered to people in Colorado that helped them get to work and get home. And he talked about more school options specifically in minority areas in Colorado, and he talked about a tax cut, three very definable things that he could pair with stories of real lives, real people. He campaigned very clearly on those things and he won,

On Her First Major Political Effort, Leading The Unsuccessful Drive For A Personhood Amendment In Colorado:

“That experience taught me a couple of things: First of all, it's absolutely worth it when you are young to step up and get involved in politics and have a say in your government, what your politicians do, issues people vote on. It's absolutely worth it to do that… The second thing it taught me is that I'll never apologize for wanting to defend the life of every child. Every child has the right to be born. Every child has the right to live their life. And that's a principle that we hold dear at the Republican party.”