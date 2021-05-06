‘People Are Devastated’: The Entire Staff At Mitchell High School In Colorado Springs Must Reapply For Their Jobs

Next year will mean big changes for Colorado Springs District 11's Mitchell High School. Every staff member — from custodians to teachers, paraeducators to administrators — has to reapply for their job.

Mitchell was placed on the state's accountability clock four years ago. The clock is a countdown to improve, or face intervention by the state Department of Education. The deadline to get scores up is five years, though, so staff thought they still had time to tweak things.

"All of a sudden, we just heard, 'We're terminating everybody's position. If you want to reapply for it, you can.' And that was it,'" said an employee at Mitchell who has asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.

Courtesy photo Dan Hoff is the executive director of school leadership for Colorado Springs District 11.

According to Dan Hoff, Executive Director of School Leadership with District 11, making the change before the deadline may help prevent the state from taking the school over.

But several staff members say when the news of the change came, they weren't given a direct reason.

"That hurt my soul," the anonymous source said. "I don't even know how else to put it. It's a pandemic. We're trying to figure out how to get through. The stress level of everyone is so high because we want our kids to do well and now they're gonna tell us that they're firing all of us and not even give us an answer or reason?"

Mitchell High School is behind on achievement standards, but there's more to the story than just academics.

Mitchell has not met academic achievement standards for the entire four years it's been on the clock, according to state data. The anonymous employee said a big part of that is the number of kids who opt-out of state testing. Many have full-time jobs so coming in to take a test on a Saturday isn't an option. Others don't plan to go to college, so they don't see a reason to take it. The school's graduation rates have also been subpar.

For the class of 2020, data from the state shows just over 66 percent of students at Mitchell graduated in four years. While the number has fluctuated, it was a bit higher in 2019 but has been consistently lower than the state average of just under 82 percent for several years. Less than half of Mitchell students with disabilities graduate in four years.

In recognizing those challenges, the school puts a lot of effort into getting students at Mitchell ready for careers that don't require a degree, but the state doesn't weigh that as heavily.

Regardless, Hoff, says any gains made in the past few years haven't happened quickly enough.

"But if we're looking to blame somebody, we need to all be looking in the mirror a little bit, right? Cause there's enough culpability to go around," Hoff said.

"People are devastated, but families aren't strong enough to fight."

Cynthe Winebrenner is a paraeducator at Mitchell. She didn't comment on the district's position, but she did question the administration's logic.

"They're not in the trenches. They're not with the kids," she said. "People are devastated but families aren't strong enough to fight. If we were in a slightly different demographic, the parents would be up in arms and at every meeting."