Boulder King Soopers Will Be Completely Renovated And Reopen In The Fall

The Boulder King Soopers where 10 people died in a mass shooting in March will be completely renovated from the inside out, the company announced Wednesday.

The store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive has been closed since the attack on March 22. King Soopers announced last week that it would donate most of the store’s inventory to a local food bank.

The store is expected to reopen in the fall. As the King Soopers is renovated, the company is accepting feedback from employees and community members via email at boulderstrong@kingsoopers.com.

Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver hopes the renovation will help his community get back to normal.

"I'd like to remind us that the brick and mortar components of rebuilding — while integral to our goal of reopening the store — are just the physical parts of the picture," Weaver said. "As a community, we need to continue to support all of the people who work and who shop in this neighborhood center as we recover."

Weaver also gave an update on the Museum of Boulder's Boulder Strong Project, which will help the city preserve the tributes left outside the Table Mesa King Soopers after the shooting.