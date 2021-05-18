COVID-19 Cases Spike in Mesa County As Restrictions Lift But Vaccinations Lag Behind State

Mesa County is one of the four worst counties in the state for the number of COVID-19 cases. They’ve had 300 cases in the last week with a more than 5 percent positivity rate and more than 93 percent of hospital and staffed ICU beds full.

“The one thing that we've got working against us in Mesa County is that only about 38 percent of our age-eligible individuals are fully vaccinated,” said Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health. “I want that number to be way up there. That is the solution, especially with the CDC loosening up on mask rules.”

That means 62 percent of the people in Mesa County have not been vaccinated and aren’t wearing masks, Kuhr said.

“It's political, it always has been political. I wish that was not the case. And I wish people would do more to do something on behalf of their community,” Kuhr said. "I've been working hard at this for 15 months now. My team is exhausted, and we just keep hammering away at it. We're going to continue to do that on behalf of our residents.”

Statewide, about 50 percent of the population has received one dose and around 35 percent are fully vaccinated. As of May 18, Colorado ranked as the worst state in the nation for COVID-19 cases, according to The New York Times’ state-by-state tracking system.