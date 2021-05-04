Is Colorado Seeing More COVID Vaccine Hesitancy? The Number Of Appointments Available Say Yes

“We've had a significant number of appointments available,” said FEMA spokeswoman Julie Brooks. “So keep it in mind that we can accommodate up to 3,000 a day if not a little more. And most days during the week, we run between two and 500.”

Brooks said between those who’ll never get a shot and those who already have are a large group she calls the movable middle, who still may have questions or lack access.

“There's probably about 25 percent or so that are just kind of, you know, hedging a little bit there,” said Pueblo County public health director Randy Evetts. “They think they will get it, but they just want to make sure that it's safe. And that it's convenient for them.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Water towers in Pueblo, Colorado, Feb. 23, 2021.

Hospitalizations are on the rise, especially in areas where vaccination rates are low.

Evetts says nearly half of the eligible population in Pueblo County has taken advantage of at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s a figure below other large Front Range counties. And a lot of people are still getting sick. Evetts calls it “a sharp increase from where we were. It is what we're considering our fourth wave.”

State data show counties with lower vaccination rates, like Pueblo, are seeing higher levels of disease transmission and vice versa. Dr. Sandeep Vijan at Parkview Medical Center said Friday the hospital had 38 COVID patients.

He said if it adds just six more patients, the county would hit orange on the local coronavirus dial, forcing it to issue new capacity limits for businesses.

“We are teetering on the edge. We have been teetering on this edge for the past two weeks or so,” Vijan said. “Just to give you some perspective, all those patients who were in the hospital today, none of them are vaccinated.”