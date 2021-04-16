Misinformation Spread On Nextdoor Means People In This Aurora Neighborhood Could Have Missed A Chance At A COVID Vaccine

COVIDCheck is a legitimate organization, but misinformation on Nextdoor led a neighborhood astray.

A quick search showed Corbari that COVIDCheck Colorado is indeed a legitimate organization working to provide equitable solutions to the pandemic. But as they were on foot in Northern Aurora, misinformation on Nextdoor made it harder for them to help people get tested or vaccinated.

It’s one example of a national wave of misinformation that has challenged public health efforts in a time of crisis.

"Since when did people go door to door for Covid Check?" one neighbor wrote, describing the person who'd approached as "a young guy with a clipboard."

"Has anyone else had a covid check? You cant [sic] trust nobody these days."

Courtesy Image

Within just a few days, about 100 people had commented on the post. "He was probably a scammer," one wrote. "Sounds shady," said another. Somebody else described being upset by a person opening their screen door to knock, rather than using the bell. "All these posts are sketch from same area."

Multiple neighbors suggested contacting authorities: "Bet they're casing your house notify the police."

CPR removed the names and specific neighborhoods of the people who commented since they didn’t provide consent to be identified, and Nextdoor is visible only to people in a particular neighborhood.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Brittany Choate Xiu, the director of community engagement at COVIDCheck Colorado in Aurora on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Online misinformation isn’t a new phenomenon, but it has proliferated in the pandemic.

Dietram Scheufele, a professor of science communication at the University of Wisconsin, explained that social media apps like Nextdoor don’t always promote responsible communication. Rather, they favor user engagement.

“They’re designed to present information in ways that A: fit my priors and B: keep me on the platform as long as possible,” Sheufele said.

He described Nextdoor like a window to the world. Although it allows people to see what’s going on outside, looking through the glass creates the potential for a person’s perspective to be distorted.

“And of course the point is: that’s why we’re all members of Nextdoor, right? We want to be alerted, we want to be warned about things,” Sheufele said.

That’s not to say some people didn’t try to share accurate information. Some neighbors knew it was not a scam attempt, but more adding information to the discussion doesn't necessarily fix misinformation.

“It’s not just about being able to sift through information, but do we actually want to?” Sheufele said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Brittany Choate Xiu, director of community engagement at COVIDCheck Colorado, speaks with Luis Corona in Aurora on Thursday, April 1, 2021, about where to find locations to get vaccinated.

COVIDCheck Colorado focuses on making sure there's equitable access to COVID-19 information, testing and vaccinations.

The group formed in summer 2020 with an original goal to help get school districts reliable and affordable COVID-19 testing.

As the impact of the pandemic spread, so did their work. Now they are going door-to-door in metro Denver to help people sign up for vaccine appointments. That’s likely what the canvasser was doing at Corbari’s house that day.

COVIDCheck Colorado’s work focuses on neighborhoods where they think they can have the most impact. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that communities of color are at increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19 due to historic inequities in healthcare.