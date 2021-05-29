Thousands Of VA Vaccinations Have Been Added To The State’s $1 Million Drawing Database

People who got their COVID-19 vaccinations at Veterans Administration hospitals and clinics will now be eligible to win Colorado's $1 million drawings.

A state health department spokesman said Friday night that they had figured out a fix to get as many as 65,000 people who got their shots at VA facilities into the state's immunization database. That database will be used starting Wednesday as the source for the $1 million drawings of vaccinated people. There will be five such drawings in coming weeks.

"We have worked closely with the Veteran’s Administration to find a solution with their eligibility in the upcoming $1 million drawings, and we are pleased to announce that individuals vaccinated through the VA will be eligible," the state announced Friday night.