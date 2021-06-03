100 Years Ago, A Devastating Flood Changed The Course Of Pueblo’s Future

“My mother had been keeping track of things,” Korber said. “They were forecasting more wet weather and (she) said maybe go down and get your father and bring him up to the house.”

Korber's grandfather, who lived near the river, chose to stay put.



“My grandfather apparently was a stubborn old German. And he says no, sir, I'm not leaving my house. I've been through rainstorms before,” Korber said.

Courtesy Pueblo Public Library Central Plaza, at the intersection of Main Street and Union Avenue in Pueblo, inundated by the Arkansas River flooding in 1921.

Courtesy Pueblo Public Library Debris on Main Street, and the Kress building, in downtown Pueblo after Arkansas River flooding in 1921.

“One of the things the flood victims all said is that the sounds haunted them"

Within hours the river overtopped the levees, flooding into the business district. People ran for higher ground, climbed to the upper floors of buildings or into trees. Lightning flashed and the rain continued to pour down.

Peggy Willcox helped research the Pueblo County Historical Society’s book “Mad River.” She says the raging waters carried debris including boxcars, automobiles and drowning livestock.

“One of the things the flood victims all said is that the sounds haunted them,” Willcox said. “There was lots of crashing of buildings falling and people calling for help. The sounds of that night were horrendous.”

At its highest, the water surged to more than 14 feet deep in some places. Fires ignited in lumber yards launching masses of flaming timbers into the roiling dark deluge.

“Those fires...added to the terror for people,” Willcox said. “Because you can imagine, here's this...burning lumber that just bounces off one thing that it sets on fire and bounces into another.”

Courtesy Pueblo Public Library An aerial view of the Arkansas River flooding Pueblo in 1921.

Courtesy Pueblo Public Library A bridge destroyed in Pueblo by the Arkansas River flooding in 1921.

Initial fatality estimates were around 500 — but "there is no way to know"

The city awoke the next morning to find houses ripped from foundations, shops gutted, bridges torn out and twisted railroad tracks, according to Willcox. The water was still five feet deep in places. Elsewhere, mud piled up, dotted with animal carcasses.

As for the human death toll, Willcox said the initial estimates were around 500 fatalities, but victims may have been washed down river, buried in mud or were just never accounted for.

“We will never know how many people perished,” Willcox said. ”There is no way to know.”