The 1921 Flood Changed Pueblo Forever. What Has Recovery Looked Like?

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Pueblo’s Riverwalk on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The Riverwalk grew out an area of the city destroyed the Arkansas River when it flooded in 1921. In the aftermath, the city redirected the Arkansas around the city to the south.

“This is the era before big government. This is pre-FDR, this is pre-New Deal," said Rees. "The capital that goes to make those improvements all has to be local, so all this money that could have been going to growing businesses all around Pueblo ends up being invested in things that needed to be done, like flood walls and re-channeling the Arkansas River through Pueblo."

"Because of that Pueblo sort of recovers physically from the flood, but it takes a very long time for it to recover economically.”

Rees also pointed out that the 1920s were a prosperous decade in American history that the city couldn't capitalize on.

Much later, in 1962, President John F. Kennedy came to Pueblo to sign the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project into law, which, in part, eventually led to the construction of the Lake Pueblo Dam in the 1970s. That dam controls the river’s flow through Pueblo and beyond.

The opportunity cost of the flood caused the most economic damage to Pueblo, according to Rees. "I sort of imagine that if downtown Pueblo had never been hit by the flood Pueblo could be what Colorado Springs is now, a late blooming post World War II growth city.”

The politics of rebuilding the city

Politics were also in play during Pueblo’s recovery from the flood, according to train historian Larry Green. He said in 1921, Pueblo needed the Colorado state legislature to approve the creation of conservancy districts, which would allow for the creation of the Pueblo Conservancy District. This would mean bonds could be issued and fees levied to raise the necessary funds for building the new levee to protect downtown Pueblo from flooding again.

To get this legislation passed, the Pueblo delegation needed the support of representatives from Denver and other northern communities. That group wanted something in return: Pueblo’s support of building the Moffat Tunnel, which would provide Denver with a rail connection west, through the Continental Divide and the mountains.