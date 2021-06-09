The 4th Of July Celebration In Colorado Springs Will Be Missing A Familiar Sound: Its Philharmonic

As more cultural events return across the state this summer, there’s an unmistakable absence in the lineup of concerts, art shows and drive-in screenings. The Colorado Springs Philharmonic is still absent from the summer schedule as a labor dispute has kept musicians away from performing. That includes at the city’s annual 4th of July festivities, what they are calling Symphony on Your Porch during the pandemic, which is the socially distanced set-up of the city’s previous gatherings at a park.

This year, when it comes time for the fireworks show, viewers can tune in to a number of radio stations in the area to hear the holiday’s patriotic fanfare. But just whose music will be broadcast remains to be decided. The musicians from the Colorado Springs Philharmonic say it won’t be theirs.

Jeremy Van Hoy, bass trombonist and member of the musicians union, said the musicians were offered a one-time payment to license the recording of a previous 4th of July concert for broadcast this 4th of July.

“We considered that offer and, very publicly, declined it with a press release,” he said. “The reason we declined it is because the American Federation of Musicians, a union, has placed the Philharmonic on the International Unfair List, meaning that no union musician can work for the orchestra.”

Instead, Van Hoy had hoped turning down the offer would mean a chance for musicians to return to the table with the Philharmonic’s management to reach a settlement and to get the musicians back to work.

“If we can do that, then there'll be no problem around recordings being used in such a way — exactly what we did last year,” Van Hoy said.

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic was set to co-present this year’s event with the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation, a nonprofit that was formed to help move the U.S. Olympic Committee from New York to Colorado in the late 1970s. In a press release statement from late May, Philharmonic President and CEO Nathan Newbrough said, “The Colorado Springs Philharmonic has been a part of this exciting celebration for 48 years and is pleased that the tradition continues for the broader community.”

The Colorado Springs Sports Corporation says it is trying to find other music for this year’s event in an attempt to keep with the traditionally symphonic tone of the fireworks show, but that they have no further details yet on just what music will be played during the event.

The Philharmonic musicians have been out of work since management decided to cancel the musicians’ contract, citing the financial pressures of the pandemic. The musicians want their contract back in force. Last month, the sides entered arbitration to try to settle their labor dispute. A mediated decision on the cancellation of the contract is expected to arrive in late July or early August. Earlier federal mediation between the sides failed after management canceled the last mediation session.

Philharmonic management says the financial realities of the pandemic make the musician raises guaranteed in the contract untenable.

Van Hoy said the musicians have been out of work for over a year and unpaid for about 10 months. He said he wants to get everyone back to work without sacrificing their future wages. Despite the setbacks, he hopes the dispute will be settled in time for the fall concert season.

“Everything else is reopening right now,” he said. “The pandemic is clearly ending. Orchestras and concerts are getting back to work and presenting live music again. And we feel like we should be a part of that good feeling because the demand is obviously there, but we're missing this opportunity right now.”