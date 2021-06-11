Active Shooter Drills Are Part of School Life. Can They Be Done Better?

Ellie testified at the state Capitol in September of that year about the anxiety that came with the drills. She reached out to some state lawmakers, but she says she didn’t hear back. Her father suggested she talk to his cousin, Ed, who also happens to represent Colorado’s 7th congressional district in Congress.

It turned out this wasn’t an entirely new idea for Perlmutter; it was something he’d heard before, from his youngest daughter. “She would feel anxious about these things when they were going through these drills,” he recalled.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., and other lawmakers arrive for votes at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

Rep. Perlmutter thought Ellie was asking some good questions: “‘What are the best practices? ‘Is this more beneficial than harmful? How do we prepare for active shooters in schools? how do we prepare in a way that’s effective and doesn’t unnecessarily cause anxiety?’”

He recently re-introduced the bipartisan School Safety Drill Research Act, alongside Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida, and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Pennsylvania. Under the bill, the National Academy of Sciences would get a million dollars to study the effect of active shooter drills on youth and come up with recommended approaches.

“For a practice that is so widespread, we really should not be operating in the dark,” said Rob Wilcox, federal legal director for Everytown for Gun Safety. The group has tried to look at the impact of these experiences on kids.

Part of the issue is that there are many different types of active shooter drills.

Some are announced ahead of time, so kids know it is coming and are prepared. Others, they get no warning at all. And some go even further, Wilcox said.

“For example, (some schools will do) an unannounced drill where students are caught off guard, (where) an individual is dressed and acting like an intruder and is trying to storm classrooms,” he said. In some schools, these pretend intruders will carry and shoot a fake gun.

Every Town for Gun Safety and Georgia Tech have examined student and parents' conversations on social media to see how they change after an active shooter drill.