Jury Finds STEM School Shooter Guilty Of First Degree Murder

A jury has found Devon Erickson guilty of first degree murder for the shooting of classmate Kendrick Castillo during an attack on STEM School Highlands Ranch two years ago.

The verdict carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

In total, the jury convicted Erickson on all of the 48 criminal charges he faced for his role in the shooting.

Besides Castillo, eight other students were shot and injured in the attack on a literature classroom on May 7, 2019.

Erickson and his co-defendant Alec McKinney had only been friends for a few months before the attack, but lawyers describe Erickson becoming enamored with McKinney, who testified he was both suicidal and homicidal at the time.

The two often joked about school shootings and idolized Sol Pais, a Florida woman who traveled to Colorado because of a fascination with the Columbine High School attack. Her online posts led officials to shut down hundreds of schools before authorities found that she had committed suicide.

McKinney, who pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting last year, testified that he and Erickson had a “bucket list” desire to get away with murder and they finally settled in on a school shooting just weeks before the end of the school year.

On the day of the attack, the two did lines of cocaine and broke into Erickson’s dad’s gun safe before heading to the school armed with two weapons each in carrying cases.

Security cameras show the two split up when they got in the building.

Erickson headed to class and told his teacher he felt ill and needed to go to the nurse’s office. Inside the office, he laid down in the dark for a few minutes and was communicating with McKinney via messages. He returned to class and told the nurse he felt better.

At one point, McKinney messaged, “I’m not doing this without you.”



And right before the shooting started, Erickson wrote back, “Go now.”



In the classroom, according testimony from numerous students, teachers and law enforcement officials, Erickson removed the magnetic strip from the door, essentially locking it from the outside, took out a gun from a guitar case and yelled out, “nobody f------ move!” He was pointing the gun towards the ceiling.

The lights were off in the room for a movie and some students were disoriented, but three, led by Castillo, rushed Erickson. His gun fired, hitting Castillo in the chest. Erickson then pulled the trigger four more times, hitting and injuring two other students.

One of them, Joshua Jones, testified that as he tried to pry the gun from Erickson’s hands, he resisted and tried to fight him.

On the other side of the room, McKinney entered in through a different door and began shooting at people simultaneously, wounding several other students.