For Kids With Mental Health Issues The Pandemic Was ‘Fuel To The Fire.’ What Help Is On The Way?

Twelve-year-old Kate Hartman, of Denver, experienced anxiety even before she started Kindergarten. It escalated in third grade when she said she was bullied by classmates.

“I was just in a terrible place,” she said. “I felt scared of myself because I felt like I wasn't capable or worthy of anybody's love.”

Eventually, Hartman said, she confided in her mother that she thought she should end her life. Her parents sought help. Through extensive therapy, Hartman said she learned how to remind herself of the good things in life and to take deep breaths to calm her anxiety.

The pandemic has only worsened the mental health of many children around the state. More and more are reporting increased anxiety and stress caused by the lockdown. And state health leaders are trying to find a way to help kids cope.

It’s not uncommon for children as young as five or six years old to struggle with anxiety, said Dr. Jenna Glover, the director of psychology training at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“Especially in the last several years and definitely over the pandemic...we are seeing younger kids...who are already having mental health challenges,” said Glover.

She said the pandemic was “fuel to the fire.”

“We went from a troubling state to truly a state of crisis,” Glover said. “Kids have been going through chronic stress, they've been dealing with unpredictability [and] a sense of hopelessness has set in.”

A ‘State of Emergency’ for youth mental health

Last month, Glover, along with other mental health experts and doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado declared a “State of Emergency” for youth mental health. They called on lawmakers, including Governor Jared Polis to prioritize the issue.

The state will now set aside about $30 million dollars to pay for more services, including beds for children in crisis, along with yearly mental health check-ups for children and for therapy for kids who need it, thanks in part to lobbying efforts. The federal government is allocating an additional $5 million to the state for youth mental health.

The funding comes at a time when the number of children dying by suicide is increasing rapidly and mental health clinicians are seeing at least double the rates of anxiety and depression compared to pre-pandemic levels.