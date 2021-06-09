Want To Check Your Colorado COVID Vaccine Drawing Eligibility? There’s A Hotline For That

If you are vaccinated against COVID-19 but unsure whether you’re eligible for Colorado’s $1 million vaccine cash giveaway, there’s now a hotline to help.

Coloradans have reported difficulties finding their immunization record in the state’s database. The search parameters are extremely specific — the database will fail to yield results if someone enters a nickname or different email address than the one used to schedule the vaccine appointment. Some people’s records weren’t uploaded by their vaccine provider at all.

The state has opened an alternative to the online database, allowing people to call 1-877-268-2926 instead. A human representative will check someone’s eligibility by running their first and last name, date of birth, and physical mailing address through the database.

If the record is incorrect, the hotline will not fix the discrepancy. People in that situation should contact their vaccine provider directly.

Colorado is holding five weekly drawings of $1 million to incentivize people to get vaccinated. State vaccination rates started falling off a cliff in early May.

Sally Sliger, a health care worker in Mead, was announced as the first $1 million winner last week. There will be four more drawings. Vaccinated Coloradans 18 and up are automatically enrolled, assuming their vaccination was recorded by the provider.

In addition to the cash drawings, Colorado also launched a college scholarship drawing to incentivize young people to receive their vaccines. The state will award 25 scholarships, each worth $50,000, over five weeks, which can be applied to any school tuition.

Experts are split about the efficacy of vaccine incentives. While some think it’s a way to see some immediate results, some say it won’t improve access to vaccines long-term.