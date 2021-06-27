I-70 Reopens In Glenwood Canyon After Mudslide From Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Scar. It Could Be A Sign Of Things To Come

There were no injuries or vehicles damaged in the incident, due in part to some early action taken by CDOT. About an hour before, the National Weather Service advised CDOT it would be issuing a flash food warning for the area, which caused CDOT to shut down nearby recreational areas.

“That mechanism, for us, is to start shutting the rest areas down,” Schneider said. “So if we do go to an advanced warning that we don't have people in those rest areas recreating, and then we, in turn, have a search and rescue on our hands too.”

CDOT is on particularly high watch for trouble in Glenwood Canyon after last year’s wildfire. Spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said Saturday’s actions were part of a canyon closure system they have set up, so they can be on standby if there's a flash flood watch or warning.

“This is why we have this system set up so that we can as quickly as possible respond and clear the canyon and close the interstate.” She added, “The conditions are going to change with weather, right, it's Colorado. So we need to be able to move quickly.”

The closures happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. After weather let up, the eastbound lanes reopened at 8 p.m. Westbound lanes were closed until around 10:30 p.m.