270 New United Airlines Planes Will Drop Off 3,000 Jobs In Colorado

United Airlines is adding 270 new Boeing and Airbus planes to its fleet, an expansion that will open up to 3,000 new jobs at the airline’s Denver hub.

The order is the largest in United’s history, and the biggest by any carrier in a decade, the company said in a statement today. United anticipates the new planes will boost the number of seats available per domestic departure by almost 30 percent, the statement said.

More than 500 new, narrow-body aircraft will roll out between now and 2024. The planes will feature seat-back entertainment in every seat and larger overhead bins, among other amenities. The airline plans to upgrade its entire mainline narrow-body fleet by 2025.