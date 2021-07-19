Colorado’s Mountain Towns See Spike In Lodging Rates

Colorado’s resort lodging properties are already locking in big revenue gains well ahead of peak season, a sign that people are splurging on travel again.

Room prices for the month of December in the state’s mountain towns are up more than 40 percent compared to 2019, according to DestiMetrics, a unit of Inntopia, a travel marketing firm. That equates to about $720 a night on average. The data set includes hotels, condos and professionally managed rental properties.

As of June 30, Colorado’s lodging properties already had an occupancy rate of 16 percent for December. While that might not sound like a lot, the occupancy rate for the winter holidays is typically between 10 and 12 percent this far out, according to Tom Foley, senior vice president with Inntopia.

A spike in prices is driven by a number of reasons. The trend toward renting larger properties with more privacy that took off during the height of the pandemic appears to be sticking for now, Foley said. Naturally, those types of accommodations often cost more.

“As people reemerged, they started engaging in what I like to call … isolation travel,” Foley said.