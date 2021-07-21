Poudre Canyon Flooding: Poudre River Closed, Flash Flood Watch Still In Place As Search For Missing Continues

Updated 2:06 p.m.

Larimer County officials have closed the Poudre River for all uses following the deadly flood in Poudre Canyon. Debris from the flash flood, like trees, mud, and pieces of buildings, flowed into the river, creating dangerous conditions.

“This restriction applies to all watercraft craft and the restrictions are being imposed in response to disaster relief and debris removal relating to the flooding and mudslides into the Poudre River near the Black Hollow Road bridge that occurred on July 20. We are actively working to recover one victim from the river and searching for at least two others,” the county said in a statement.

The river restrictions will likely last through the weekend. More rain is in the forecast, creating potential for more flooding.

A large swath of Colorado is under a flash flood watch Wednesday as authorities search on foot and with aerial drones for two people who went missing during an overnight flash flood in the upper part of Poudre Canyon.

One woman was killed and at least five homes were destroyed in the flooding, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Two adults are still missing. The American Red Cross will continue to staff a site at Cache La Poudre Middle School in case there are more evacuations Wednesday.