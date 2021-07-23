I-70 Closed In Both Directions Through Glenwood Canyon Due To Burn Scar Debris, Flash Flooding

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon. Colorado Department of Transportation says the potential for flash flooding is too high.

The highway is completely shut down between Rifle and Dotsero. There is no estimate for when CDOT will lift the closure. Local traffic is allowed eastbound past the Canyon Creek exit, but drivers should expect delays as crews work to keep the road clear. Flooding and debris near the Grizzly Creek burn scar blocked the highway Thursday night.