Poudre Canyon Flooding: Number Of Missing People Grows, Poudre River Still Off Limits

Officials are still searching for three people who went missing during Tuesday night’s flash flood in the upper part of Poudre Canyon. The Larimer Sheriff’s office confirmed they recovered the body of a woman on Wednesday. Five houses have been confirmed destroyed, but damage assessments are ongoing.

Residents along Highway 14 were not asked to evacuate again Wednesday, despite an afternoon flash flood warning in Larimer County. The highway has reopened west of Fort Collins, but campgrounds and river access points remain closed due to dangerous water conditions created by debris runoff from Tuesday night’s flood.