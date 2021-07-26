Here Are The Coloradans That Have Won Medals At The Tokyo Summer Olympics So Far
The Summer Olympics are officially underway in Tokyo, with 33 self-identified Coloradans representing the state in the world’s foremost sports event.
The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee named 613 athletes to its roster. Colorado has the third most people on Team USA, narrowly beating out Texas’ 31 athletes. Olympians are asked to self-identify by hometown, which could be different from their birthplace or where they grew up.
Coloradans on the national team have currently won 3 Olympic medals. This page will be continually updated until the Summer Games end on Sunday, August 8. Note that there were no medal events before Day 2 of the Olympics.
Will Shaner, Gold Medal, Air Rifle
Will Shaner, a Colorado Springs native, won gold in the 10m Air Rifle men’s event on day 2. The 20 year old finished with a score of 251.6, setting a new Olympic record. Shaner, a first time Olympian, is the second youngest gold medalist in the history of the event. Fellow Colorado Springs native Lucas Kozeniesky also competed in the event, finishing 6th.
Anastasija Zolotic, Gold Medal, Taekwondo
Anastasija Zolotic of Colorado Springs made history when she became the first American woman to win a taekwondo gold medal on day 2. At just 18-years-old, she pulled off an upset, beating fifth-seeded Tatiana Minina of Russia 25-17 in the 57 kilogram final. In the lead-up to the final, seventh-ranked Zolotic beat second-ranked Kubra Ilgun of Turkey 17-9.
Amber English, Gold Medal, Skeet Shoot
Amber English of Colorado Springs won her first Olympic gold medal while setting a new Olympic record in the women’s skeet shoot on day 3. She beat Italy’s Diana Bacosi, who won the gold medal in 2016. With a score of 56, English became the second American to win the women’s skeet shooting event.
This list was last updated July 26 at 9:25 a.m.
