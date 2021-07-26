Looking Back At 150 Years In Colorado Springs: Stories, Photos And More
On July 31, 1871, the city of Colorado Springs was officially born. The city is celebrating its sesquicentennial with a "Parade Through Time" and a festival, both taking place downtown. This page will be updated daily leading up to July 31, with conversations, photos and stories as we look back on our city.
The story behind the Colorado Springs city flag
The Colorado Springs City Flag, seen above, was first presented to the city council on July 26, 1912. The current, and only officially recognized design, was formally presented by Dr. Caroline Spencer, a member of the Colorado Springs Civic League. That was a group of women interested in encouraging residents to engage with city government.
Spencer, as well as renowned architect Nicolaas van den Arend and Caroline Sturgis, another member of the Civic League, are often each credited with the actual design and construction of the flag.
As for the actual flag itself, the design elements represent the following, as explained by Leah Davis Witherow of the Pioneers Museum:
- The spacious white field represents the cleanliness and health of the city.
- The blue border stands for blue skies.
- A shield in the shape of a hexagon with a green border represents the city park system.
- Within the hexagon, there's a mountain with sunrays behind it, which represents Pikes Peak and the city's abundant sunshine.
- On the mountain shape, there are three gold ingots, signifying the gold found in the area, which also speaks to the city's mining history. According to Witherow, "We always say the gold was found on the west side of Pikes Peak, but the gold ran down here to Colorado Springs, where all the mine owners (and) mine stockbrokers lived."
Check back in with us tomorrow for our next snippet of Colorado Springs history!
