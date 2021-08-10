I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Will Reopen In ‘Days, Not Weeks’

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will be partially open within “days, not weeks,” Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew said Tuesday afternoon.

The state of Colorado also received word Tuesday that the federal government granted 10 percent of its recent request for $116 million in emergency funding.

"It's really good news and means they are taking our request seriously," Lew told a joint meeting of the Garfield and Eagle county commissions.

The highway has been closed due to mudslides for more than a week. Crews hauled nearly 200 loads of mud, rocks, trees and other debris out of Glenwood Canyon on Monday, according to an agency press release.

CDOT hopes to have one lane open in each direction soon and the full highway open by Thanksgiving.