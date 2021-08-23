Video Of King Soopers Shooting Won’t Be Played In Open Court Ahead Of Trial
Updated August 23, 2021 at 9:57 a.m.
A Boulder District Judge has ruled the public will not see an eight-minute video showing the March mass shooting at a Boulder supermarket. The Boulder District Attorney's office says showing it publicly could re-traumatize victims' families and affect the defendant's right to a fair trial.
Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke of the 20th Judicial District Court ruled that witnesses could refer to the video at the upcoming September preliminary hearing, but decided it wouldn’t be played in front of an open court. The alleged shooter’s public defender did not oppose the measure.
“Unlike a trial, pre-trial hearings do not require the prosecution to put forward all videos, photos, or every witness that will appear for trial,” said Shannon Carbone, a spokesperson for the Boulder County District Attorney. She added the footage may also be shown during the trial or in sentencing. That would happen in open court.
Ten people were killed in the shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Boulder’s Table Mesa Drive. The accused shooter faces 115 criminal charges related to the attack.
Correction: A previous version of this story misstated when the video will be shown in open court.
