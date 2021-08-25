Study: Food Insecurity And The Poverty Rate Rose For Colorado Children During The Pandemic

The report reveals how the COVID-19 crisis has changed the lives of the state’s children over the past year and a half. Authored by the Colorado Children’s Campaign, the report also offers policy recommendations for improvement.

The report used data collected through March 2021.

“The pandemic has made it impossible to ignore the flaws in our economic and social systems that have long kept many Colorado kids and families from living healthy, happy lives,” said Kelly Causey, President and CEO of the Colorado Children’s Campaign. “In doing so, it has also given us an opportunity to reimagine how we support the kids and families who call Colorado home.”

The impact on education was still deep

Enrollment in Colorado’s public schools fell for the first time since 1988, down 3.3 percent from 2019. That amounts to an overall decline of more than 30,000 students in Pre-K through grade 12 across the state.

Small rural districts saw the largest drops in enrollment. They also had among the highest shares of students who lacked internet access or computers. But that got better as the pandemic went on into the fall of 2020.

“Small rural districts and [other rural districts] cut in half the number of kids who didn’t have access to a WiFi-enabled device,” Manoatl said.

A lack of reliable internet access left many kids locked out of education.

The number of preschool children enrolled in school district preschools in Colorado fell by 23 percent between fall 2019 and fall 2020, with some racial and ethnic groups experiencing even larger declines.