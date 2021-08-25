WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Provide Updated On COVID-19 In Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to update residents on Colorado's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 2:15 p.m.

CPR News will carry the governor's remarks online only. You can watch live via the embedded video below or on our Facebook page.

This month, thousands of kids across the state going back to school for in-person learning immediately led to COVID-19 outbreaks and cases. There have already been nearly 500 newly reported cases in just four school districts: Mesa, Douglas, Cherry Creek, and Denver Public Schools. Of those, more than 280 came from Douglas County district-run schools alone, where classes started Aug. 11.

And, a new survey found that 83 percent of Democratic parents in Colorado agree that students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade should be required to wear masks, while 79 percent of Republican parents disagree with a mask mandate for students.

Among unaffiliated parents, 43 percent agree with mask mandates for students and 56 percent disagree with the mandate.