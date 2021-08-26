The End Of An Era: The Martin Drake Coal Plant In Colorado Springs Burns Coal No Longer

Quite simply, coal is getting more expensive to mine. “There's a magic depth of about 400 feet below the surface of the earth,” Riggins said, “where as you start to extract coal below that level, the equipment and the processes become enormously more expensive.”

In Wyoming, where the Martin Drake and Ray Nixon coal has come from, the coal seams are at a slant. “They go deeper into the earth over a given distance,” said Riggins, “so the shallow coal has mostly been mined out. And these large coal fields now are getting to deeper and deeper levels.” And it costs more to mine.

On top of that, Riggins says, the actual costs of solar and wind have been dropping dramatically. “It became cheaper to build out new wind with battery storage and new solar than it was to simply operate an existing coal fired power plant -- by a significant margin,” he said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Martin Drake Power Station in Colorado Springs on Monday, August 23, 2021. The facility will burn through its final load of coal this week and begin the process of shutting down ahead of demolition to make way for a natural gas-fired facility that will generate far less climate-damaging emissions.

Reliability Is Not Open For Negotiations

Even though renewables have outpaced coal for cost effectiveness, Riggins says, the utility also has to factor in a pesky thing called reliability. “You have to keep the lights on 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said. With renewables, “the technology just isn't there yet,but we're getting there.”

“Reliability is not open for negotiations,” said Aram Benyamin. “So when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing, everybody can flip the switch on and they will get electricity generated and delivered to them.”

How they’ll do that is by using a range of energy sources from Ray Nixon’s continued coal power, as well as natural gas, renewables, and batteries. “Anything that we have in our system,” said Benyamin.

No One Has Been Asked To Leave

Benyamin is emphatic that this end-of-coal transition at Martin Drake won’t mean anyone loses access to energy reliability. He’s taken an equally strong stand for the people employed at the plant. He says not a single employee was asked to leave.

“The core of our transition plan was the people and the employees of this utility. So anything we did was based on their future and their re-training,” Benyamin said. “Not a single person is losing their job. They're changing the jobs that they will do in the future, but none of them have been asked to leave.”

An instrument technician at the coal plant, for example, could re-train and transition to working in the water treatment side of the utilities. “Those skills are transferable,” he said.