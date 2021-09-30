For One Native Student At Fort Lewis College, Lacrosse And Family Were A Lifeline As The Pandemic Disrupted Classes

It wasn’t until she picked up a traditional lacrosse stick in seventh grade through the Twin Cities Native Lacrosse league that Polk finally found her sport. She first played modern lacrosse when she tried out for her high school team as a ninth-grader. Lacrosse quickly became a driving force as she started to look at colleges.

And while she was able to experience campus life for a few months, Polk’s fall semester at Fort Lewis was cut short. In early November, the lacrosse coach called an urgent team meeting. An on-campus party had been the source of a coronavirus outbreak. The team, gathered on the field, fell silent as their coach told them practice was suspended for the rest of the fall.

Then, the college announced all instruction would be remote until Christmas break. Polk made the decision to return to Minnesota and finish out the semester there, so her parents drove out to Colorado again to bring her home.

Jeremy Wade Shockley / For The Hechinger Report / CPR News Nina Polk, who is Diné (Navajo), Sičangu Lakota, San Carlos Apache and Quechan, holds a traditional Great Lakes lacrosse stick. Tribes such as the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois), Choctaw and Ojibwe played traditional lacrosse before it was appropriated by European settlers, who adapted it to create modern lacrosse.

While Polk was disappointed to miss fall lacrosse training, being home was in many ways a relief from the stress of campus life during the pandemic. It also gave her an opportunity to spend precious time with her family, including her parents, three grandparents and her little sister, Tusweča, which means “dragonfly” in Lakota.

“When she was born, I was like, ‘I’m going to be the best sister ever,’” Polk said. “I want her to love lacrosse. I’m going to try and teach her that.”

At 19, Polk is more than a decade older than Tusweča. Her parents were around her age when they met at Haskell Indian Nations University, a boarding school turned tribal college in Lawrence, Kansas. She said she got her love of art from her mom, a mixed media artist, and her athletic ability from her dad, a professional disc golf player.

In January, when campus reopened, Polk returned to Colorado and joined her fellow Skyhawks on the lacrosse field. Although the spring season was disrupted by frequent coronavirus testing, shin splints and canceled games, Polk was happy to spend weekends on the road, doing homework on long bus rides and in hotel rooms in places such as Colorado Springs and Denver.

Polk shared her culture with her teammates, too, by teaching them about the history of the game. Some of them even knew her through TikTok before they’d met her in person. Before coming to college, Polk had begun to record and share TikTok videos on the differences between modern and traditional lacrosse, which drew tens of thousands of views.

In the videos and in conversations with her teammates, she explained how tribes such as the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois), Choctaw and Ojibwe played traditional lacrosse before it was appropriated by European settlers, who adapted it to create modern lacrosse. She learned the Great Lakes version, called thakápsičapi or baaga’adowewin, played by the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes.

“We call it the Creator’s Game or the medicine game, because we believe it was gifted to us by the Creator,” Polk said. “It was a healing game because it connected us to the land, to animals, to water.”

After successfully finishing the spring semester at Fort Lewis, Polk returned to Minnesota for the summer. She picked up her traditional Great Lakes stick again and was invited to speak about the history of Native lacrosse at several professional lacrosse events.

Although Polk felt welcomed at Fort Lewis and enjoyed sharing her culture with her teammates through lacrosse, she too felt the mental health effects the pandemic. She lacked motivation with online learning and worried about her grades. And she struggled with her art classes, which had always been an important creative outlet. She even began to wonder if it was still the career path she wanted to pursue.

Lacrosse, on the other hand, had become Polk’s lifeline.

“That’s what kept me motivated, the game itself,” she said.

Zachary Robbins / For The Hechinger Report / CPR News Nina Polk, an attacker for the Fort Lewis College women’s lacrosse team, on the field at an away game at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs in March 2021.

At Fort Lewis, Nixon says that the challenges of last year are showing up in the college’s retention rate – the number of first-year students who return for a second year. In fall 2019, the college retained 62 percent of all students and 57 percent of Native American students. In fall 2021, the numbers were 54 percent and 49 percent, respectively — meaning that fewer than half of Fort Lewis' Native American freshmen in fall 2020 came back to campus the next year, according to data from the college.

That’s in line with national trends. Native Americans were the most likely group of students to withdraw or take a leave of absence from college due to the pandemic, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.